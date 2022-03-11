STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 01113
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ashley Bell
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Tearney Lee Bell
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Bell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Tearney Lee Bell
Proposed Name
Tearney Ender Bell
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2022, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
