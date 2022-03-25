STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 01140
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Williams
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Williams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Williams
Proposed Name
Douglas Williams
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12 day of April 2022, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Williams
Williams
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 01140
STATE OF NEW MEXICO