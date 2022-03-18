STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 01257
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leila Johnson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leila Johnson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Leila Johnson
Proposed Name
Leila Jones
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leila Johnson
Leila Johnson
HCS Pub. March 18, 25, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 01257
STATE OF NEW MEXICO