NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for Storwise Self Storage 1st Street, 720 1st Street NW Albuquerque NM 87120
Online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting March 3rd 2022 at 5 pm ending April 4 2022 At 5 pm.
A04 Patricia Palmer 320 General Marshall Apt 4 Albuquerque NM 87123
Round table and 4 chairs
A21 Leah Montoya 3405 Lafayette Dr NE Apt C Albuquerque NM 87107
Boxes, totes, clothes, mini washer/dryer combo, bike, misc.
F72 Lora Hanson 1024 Lead Ave SW Apt A Albuquerque NM 87102
Boxes, suitcase, personal items, exercise equipment, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours from purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. March 4, 11, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: