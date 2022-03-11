NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on March 21st, 2022 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage
Unit 216, 316, 405, 406; Jose Claus; 2309 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107; House hold goods.
Unit 129; Estevan A. Olivas; 306 Sugar Ridge Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124; House hold goods.
Unit 221; Willis Kelly; 10908 Pecos Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 324; Stephanie Lopez; 1173 Maple St, Bernalillo, NM, 87004; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: