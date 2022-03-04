NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, MARCH 21ST 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MARCH 25TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: A21, B37, I26 & L3334
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit A21
AMY ALDRIDGE
1865 W Picacho Ave Rm 107
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Filing cabinet, clothing, vacuum, plastic containers, wooden cabinet, misc items
Unit B37
DARROLL HOMER
1121 N Mesquite St
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Plastic totes, clothing, tile, rugs, misc items
Unit I26
HARVEY SAVAGE
1961 Embassy Dr Apt C
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Plastic totes, clothing, fishing rod, misc items
Unit L3334
TAYA CROWLEY
1711 E Idaho
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Car seat, boxes, desk, clothing, plastic totes, misc items
HCS Pub. March 4, 11, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
