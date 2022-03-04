NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, March 21st, 2022, AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, March 25th, 2022, AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 113, 262, 460, 682
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 113
EDWARD RODRIGUEZ
4056 Broadview Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Car parts, pickaxe, concrete bag, clothes, tires
Unit 202
LISA COONEY
1300-G El Paseo Rd #125
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: I-pad, laptop, shoes, misc. household items
Unit 262
JAVIER CHAVEZ
1400 Diana Maura
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Bicycles, flat screen TV, boxes, misc. household items
Unit 460
RAINELLE RANDAZZO
1506 Kilmer St
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: TV, household furniture, small A/C window unit, misc. household items
Unit 682
MARYLOU FLORES
701 N Armijo St
Las Cruces, NM 88004
Unit items consist of: Freezer, exercise equipment, rolling chair, lamp, misc. household items
HCS Pub. March 4, 11, 2022
