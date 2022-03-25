NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on April 12, 2022 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com
A3, Glenn Works, 6001 Imperata St NE, Apt 9205 , Albuquerque, NM 87111
D20, Vicki D. Young, 6064 Ridgecrest Lane #610, Ft. Worth, TX 76132
C70, Angel Dewey, 12400 Montgomery Blvd NE Apt. #67, Albuquerque, NM 87111
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
