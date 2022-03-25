NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, APRIL 11TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, APRIL 15TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 84
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 84
MIGUEL GARCIA
5080 E Ortega Rd
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Cargo Carrier, tools, sofa, baby items, outdoor tools, misc. household items
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
