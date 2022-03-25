PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 and Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho, Las Cruces, NM 88007, will sell the following units contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding April 1 through April 9.
Units for consideration:
Missouri: 2: Lewis Golden Jr, 11504 Holman Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88012; wood items, woodworking tools, blankets, misc ;
Picacho: P017: Heather Funk, 725 E Mulberry Ave Apt B, Las Cruces, NM 88001; clothing, furniture, tvs, tools, misc;
P065: Warren Plummer, 1525 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; Wood shelves, wood dresser, wood table, plywood;
P072: Adrian Castro, 322 Jasper Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88001; clothing, records, dvds, misc.
Seller has the right to cancel any auction up until the day of auction if the unit is paid by the tenant. $100 cleaning deposit required.
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
Storage Sale
