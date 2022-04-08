STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2002 01505
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sarah Torres
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Jocelyn Mackenzie Yvonne Sprehn
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sarah Torres, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Jocelyn Mackenzie Yvonne Sprehn
Proposed Name
Jocelyn Mackenzie Yvonne Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2022, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sarah Torres
Sarah Torres
HCS Pub. April 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2002 01505
STATE OF NEW MEXICO