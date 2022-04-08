SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2022 01324
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jasmine Danielle Quintana
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jasmine Danielle Quintana, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jasmine Danielle Quintana
Proposed Name
Jasmine Danielle Ignacio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of April 2022, at the hour of 1:55 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
/s/ Jasmine D. Quintana
Jasmine D. Quintana
HCS Pub. April 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2022 01324
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT