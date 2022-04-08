STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 01506
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Geraldine Marie Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Geraldine Marie Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Geraldine Marie Gallegos
Proposed Name
Geri Marie Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19 day of May 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm,
Hearing will be held TELEPHONICALLY. Please see attached document.
/s/ Geraldine Marie Gallegos
Geraldine Marie Gallegos
HCS Pub. April 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2022 01506
