STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 02193
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Victor Angelo Aguilar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Victor Angelo Aguilar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Victor Angelo Aguilar
Proposed Name
Vikter Von Frank
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 01 2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
/s/ Victor Angelo Aguilar
Victor Angelo Aguilar
HCS Pub. April 29, May 6, 2022
No. CV 2022 02193
STATE OF NEW MEXICO