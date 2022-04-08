STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2022-0029
IN RE: The Petition for Change of Name
Of Marcas Anthony Serna
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, NMSA 1978, Marcas Anthony Serna will apply to the Honorable Mercedes C. Murphy, District Judge for the 7th District of the State of New Mexico, at:
Neil Mertz Judicial Complex
903 N. 5th Street
Estancia, Torrance County, New Mexico, 87016
on the 5 day of May, 2022, at 10:40 am, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the matter of The Petition for Change of Name for Marcas Anthony Serna, a person over the age of 14, from Marcas Anthony Serna to Marcos Anthony Serna.
SUSAN ROSSIGNOL
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Erica Smith
Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Marcas Anthony Serna
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 8, 15, 2022
No. D-722-CV-2022-0029
STATE OF NEW MEXICO