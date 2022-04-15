NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on March 25th, 2022 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage:
Unit 163; Tomas Espinoza; 2300 Diamond Mesa Trail Apt 6804, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 133; Catherine Ramos; 10801 Denton Rd SW, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 555; Laura Ramos-Gutierrez; 8220 San Pedro SE Suite 505, Albuquerque, NM, 87113; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. April 15, 22, 2022
