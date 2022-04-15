NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 4/13/2022 8 am, ending 4/25/2022 5pm
AUCTION: Unit 210: Richard Ramirez: P.O. box 11943 Albuquerque, NM 87192: Cabinet, tools, furniture
AUCTION: Unit T14: Joe Chavez: 845 Landman DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87123: House hold goods, furniture
AUCTION: Unit 25: Danielle Sandaval: 3501 Juan Tbo blvd #B6 Albuquerque, NM 87111: House hold goods, furniture
AUCTION: Unit 6N: Cherie Yolisa Duenas: 2400 2nd st NW Albuquerque, NM 87102: Snow Board
AUCTION: Unit 14S: Jeannine Jaramillo: Constitution ave. NE #601 Albuquerque, NM 87112: House hold goods
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. April 15, 22, 2022
