NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 4/13/2022 8 am, ending 5/3/2022 5pm
AUCTION: Unit 241: Kalani Ray: 1720 kirby st NE Albuquerque, NM 871112: furniture
AUCTION: Unit 1s: Marcus Howe: 12021 Skyline rd ne NE Albuquerque, NM 87123: bags
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. April 15, 22, 2022

