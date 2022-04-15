Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×15 Unit (# 203) – Robert Aragon, 7529 Mesa De Arena, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Unit Contains: Construction Supplies, Extension Cords, Tools, File Drawer, Mirror, Misc.
10×15 Unit (#210) – Yolanda Clairmont, 10905 West Rim Dr. NW,Albuquerque, NM 87114. Unit Contains: Furniture, Toys, Clothing, BBQ Grille, Cleaning Supplies, Misc.
10×10 Unit (# 117) – Shania Lujan, 200 Figueroa St. NE, Albuquerque, N 87123. Unit Contains: Tires, Tools, Rims, Automotive, Misc.
10×5 Unit (# 631) – Adriana Martin, 1919 Ladera Dr. NW, Apt. 201, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Unit Contains: Furniture, Bedding, Toys, Baby Seats, Bins, Misc.
The auction will be available at www.storagetreasures.com.
HCS Pub. April 15, 22, 2022
