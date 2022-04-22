Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of May, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 084 Otero, Santiago 509 circulo floretta nw, albuquerque, nm 87107 mattress, headboard, recliner, guitar, guitar case, table, stand, lamp, printer, jumper cables,
Unit 023 Perry, Amy 3701 mary ellen st ne, albuquerque, nm 87111 clothes, luggage, totes, microwave, computer equipment, bags, shoeboxes, mirror,
Unit 039 Roberts, Leroy 5360 san mateo blvd ne #e70, albuquerque, nm 87109 boxes, board games, stuffed animals, kids items, clothes, carseat, furniture, backpack, misc
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub April 22, 29, 2022
