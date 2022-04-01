NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88012
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, APRIL 18TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, APRIL 22ND, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 24, 72, 74, 384, 432, 677 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 24
MICHELLE HERRERA
164 SHAWNEE
LAS CRUCES NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Washer, dryer, cooler, backpack, futon, bedframe, chairs, misc. household items
UNIT 72
JAY RENFROE
4904 DE ARMOUN RD
ANCHORAGE AK 99516
Unit items consist of: Vacuum, night stand, chair, totes, car seat, boxes, misc. items
UNIT 74
JUAN BARELA
128 W GALLAGHER AVE
LAS CRUCES NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Wood stove, boots, tool boxes, industrial fan, power tools, lawn care tools
UNIT 384
ALBERT MARTINEZ
301 S MOTEL BLVD SPC #17
LAS CRUCES NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, chairs, bedroom furniture, misc. household items
UNIT 677
JAIME VILLA
2081 MARS AVE APT D2
LAS CRUCES NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Bedroom furniture, table, misc. household items
HCS Pub. April 1, 8, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE