Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storageauctions.com
By Z Storage
4600 Lincoln Rd NE Albuquerque , new Mexico 87109
505-881-0556
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 27th day of April, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.Storageauctions.com. Z Storage 4600 Lincoln Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 38 Ringeisen , Mark 325 Rock Creek Park Ave . NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 Golf clubs, Furniture, Bikes , Extension cords Lawn Mower.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.Storageauctions.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. April 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE