NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On June 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2011 Yamaha YFM350A ATV VIN 5Y4AH28Y4BA010053. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1773.40 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. April 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE