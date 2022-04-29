Notice of Public Sale
On June 27, 2022 at 9:15 A.M. The undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
2014 Nissan Versa 4 Door, Silver in color. VIN# 3n1cn7apxel869995 Total amount of charges incurred, $1,729.58.
At Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C., 7625 Baca Lane, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507. Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C. reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. April 29, May 6, 2022
Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale