Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage, 9501 Lomas NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 for unit 4 Darnetta Brown 302 Texas SE, Albuquerque NM 87108. Consists of chairs, tables, mattress set, computer, clothing, tires, vacuum, and household items.
HCS Pub. April 29, May 6, 2022
Storage Auction
