Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on May 16, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Kelly: 1674 S. Avenue B, Lot 12, Yuma, Arizona 85364 Furniture
HCS Pub. April 29, May 6, 2022
Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on May 16, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility: