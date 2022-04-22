Notice is hereby given that I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit(s) for online bid auction. I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.
Date: May 11, 2022 Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
B12, Christine Henderson, 9727 Gemstone Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, couch, loveseat, front-load dryer, boxes and bins, household goods, drone, toys, clothes, chair
HCS Pub April 22, 29, 2022
Storage Auction
