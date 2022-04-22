Storage Auction

April 22, 2022 / Storage Auctions

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday May 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
P-469 Martinez, Victoria 217 Hanosh Ct SE Apt. A ABQ NM 87123. Speakers, Furn., Car mats, Misc. $ 759.86
B-50 Thrasher, Terrence 2026 Castle Berry Ln Las Vegas NV 89156. Airtank, BoomBox, Dresser, Boxes, Misc. $ 773.66
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn., Ladder, GumBall Machine, Kids toys, Lots. of Misc. $ 948.47
F-156 Ramirez, Arthur 1024 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt B ABQ NM 87112. Wheelbarrows, Office desk & chair, Speaker Box., Misc. $ 992.66
I-253 Milenez, George 1333 Colombia Dr SE ABQ NM 87106. TV, Soundbar, Misc HHGs $ 442.33
J-316 Carruthers, Lydia 200 Figuera NE #43 ABQ NM 87123. EcoLab Cleaning Caddy, Hedge trimmer, Misc. Bags $ 493.33
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper Point SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn., Trunks, Misc HHGs $ 1205.61
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. April 22, 29, 2022

Scroll to Top