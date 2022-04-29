TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday May 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
P-469 Martinez, Victoria 217 Hanosh Ct SE Apt. A ABQ NM 87123. Speakers, Furn., Car mats, Misc. $ 759.86
B-50 Thrasher, Terrence 2026 Castle Berry Ln Las Vegas NV 89156. Airtank, BoomBox, Dresser, Boxes, Misc. $ 773.66
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn., Ladder, GumBall Machine, Kids toys, Lots. of Misc. $ 948.47
F-156 Ramirez, Arthur 1024 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt B ABQ NM 87112. Wheelbarrows, Office desk & chair, Speaker Box., Misc. $ 992.66
I-253 Milenez, George 1333 Colombia Dr SE ABQ NM 87106. TV, Soundbar, Misc HHGs $ 442.33
J-316 Carruthers, Lydia 200 Figuera NE #43 ABQ NM 87123. EcoLab Cleaning Caddy, Hedge trimmer, Misc. Bags $ 493.33
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper Point SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn., Trunks, Misc HHGs $ 1205.61
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. April 22, 29, 2022
Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday May 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.