STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 01730
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carlos Cristobal Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlos Cristobal Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Carlos Cristobal Lucero
Proposed Name
Carlos Cristobal Sanchez Jr.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of May 2022, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Carlos Lucero
Carlos Lucero
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
STATE OF NEW MEXICO