STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 01991
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lesly Veronica Sosa Carbajal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lesly Veronica Sosa Carbajal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lesly Veronica Sosa Carbajal
Proposed Name
Jonathan Dariel Sosa
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 1st day of June 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
/s/ Lesly Veronica Sosa Carbajal
Lesly Veronica Sosa Carbajal
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
No. CV 2022 01991
STATE OF NEW MEXICO