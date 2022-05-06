SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2022 02131
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Abril Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME,
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abril Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Abril Esperansa Vigil
Proposed Name
Abril Esperanza Velez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 1 day of June 2022, at the hour of 2:10 pm, at the County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Abril Vigil
Abril Vigil
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
