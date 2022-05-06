STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 02134
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Montserrat Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Yaretzi Izchel Montes
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Montserrat Marquez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Yaretzi Izchel Montes
Proposed Name
Yaretzi Izchel Mendoza Montes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6 day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Montserrat Marquez
Montserrat Marquez
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
No. CV 2022 02134
STATE OF NEW MEXICO