STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 02282
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leighton Lee Jones
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leighton Lee Jones, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Leighton Lee Jones
Proposed Name
Leighton Lee Fisk
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 14 day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Leighton Lee Jones
Leighton Lee Jones
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
No. CV 2022 02282
STATE OF NEW MEXICO