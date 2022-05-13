SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2022 02389
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nadia Jeremi Belen
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nadia Jeremi Belen, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nadia Jeremi Belen
Proposed Name
Luna Jeremi Belen
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of June 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted.
/s/ Nadia Jeremi Belen
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
