STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 01568
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sandra Jean Marfor
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Jean Marfor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sandra Jean Marfor
Proposed Name
Alexandria Jean Hart
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 22nd day of June 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
/s/ Sandra J. Marfor
Sandra Jean Marfor
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 01568
STATE OF NEW MEXICO