STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02268
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Matthew James Campbell
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Killian Anai Lucas Campbell
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew James Campbell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Killian Anai Lucas Campbell
Proposed Name
Killian Anai Campbell
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Matthew Campbell
Matthew James Campbell
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
