STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02349
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cameron Duane Osteen
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cameron Duane Osteen, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cameron Duane Osteen
Proposed Name
Cameron Duane O’bi
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 14 day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:55 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Cameron Duane Osteen
Cameron Duane Osteen
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 02349
STATE OF NEW MEXICO