STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02377
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Axel Jacob Schlanger
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Axel Jacob Schlanger, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Axel Jacob Schlanger
Proposed Name
Axel Jacob Scott
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of June 2022, at the hour of 9:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Axel Jacob Schlanger
Axel Jacob Schlanger
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
