STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02482
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SKY DILWOII IZZO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
NAALZHEEHI IZZO SAMPSON
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SKY DILWOII IZZO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
NAALZHEEHI IZZO SAMPSON
Proposed Name
HAWK NAALZHEEHI IZZO SAMPSON
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 22nd day of June 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sky Izzo
SKY IZZO
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
