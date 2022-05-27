STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2022-00063
IN RE: The Petition for Change of Name
Of Aaron Shawn Queen
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, NMSA 1978, Angel Beasey will apply to the Honorable Judge Shannon Murdock, District Judge for the 7th District of the State of New Mexico, by:
Meeting ID meet.google.com/xps-khzm-gje OR Phone Number 1 929-266-3319 PIN: 662 556 011#
on the 13th day of June, 2022, at 11:30 am, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the matter of The Petition for Change of Name for Aaron Shawn Queen, a person over the age of 14, from Aaron Shawn Queen to Shawn Eros Beasey.
SUSAN ROSSIGNOL
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Riley Moore
Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Angel Beasey
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 27, June 3, 2022
