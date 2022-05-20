NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting June 2, 2022, at 5 P.M., ending June 12, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit L-26: Alberto Garcia: 3108 Eames Rd SW, ABQ., N.M. 87105: furniture, mattress, clothes, coat rack, dresser, boxes, recliner, wood, Misc.
AUCTION: unit M-12: Alberto Garcia: 3108 Eames Rd SW, ABQ., N.M. 87105: rims, tools, bag of wires, toys, A/C unit. Boxes, totes, chairs, skies, play horse, luggage, Misc.
AUCTION: unit E-1: Jose Artero: 5 Prairie view state, Glyndon, MN 56547: drum set, tools kitchen table, chairs bags, tires, mattress, clothes, Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 20, 27, 2022
