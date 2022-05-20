Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 322 Railey, Amber 7700 Lincoln Ave Ne Unit g6 G6 Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Art supplies, boxes bins bags, moving dol,l step stool, tables, dresser, misc items,
Unit A321 Gallegos, John 301 Industrial Park Loop NE Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124 Depp frezzer, boxes, clothing ( 2 leather jackets),furniture, BBQgrill, backback, chair, couch, dresser, lamps, fan, bins,
Unit B30 Diaz, Renee 2108 Spruce Needle Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Boxes, contarctor supplies, Furniture, Lawn and garden, bed frame, building supplies, bins, bags, hand tools tool box, ladder, lamps, mattress, table, vacumm, instruments,
Unit B39 Wood, Adrienne Beryl 46A Sparkling Moolah Pena Blanca, nm 87041 boxes furniture, PET supplies, household items, bookcase, mattress, , table and chairs, space heater ,bowling ball,mattress,handbags,electric guitars,,
Unit A267 Carrejo, valerie 1315 Madeira Dr SE Apt B ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108 Boxs, bins, shoes, tv, shop vacuum
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. May 20, 27, 2022
