NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88012
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON MONDAY MAY 23RD, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY MAY 27Th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS 74, 317, 384, 665, 667 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 74
JUAN BARELA
128 W GALLAGHER AV
LAS CRUCES NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Wood burning stove, Boots, Tool Boxes, Industrial fan, Furniture, lawn care tools, Power tools.
UNIT 317
JOSEPH ROSS
1218 DRY CREEK PL
LAS CRUCES NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Air hockey table, Vacuums, Couches, Tires, Household furniture, Misc. Household items.
UNIT 384
ALBERT MARTINEZ
301 S MOTEL BLVD SP #17
LAS CRUCES NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Chairs, Bedroom furniture, Misc household items.
UNIT 665
JACOB ELLIOT
1911 SETTLERS BEND S
LAS CRUCES NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Sofa, Tires, Toys, Boxes, Misc household items.
UNIT 677
JAIME VILLA
2081 MARS AVE APT D2
LAS CRUCES NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Bedroom furniture, Table, Misc household items.
PUBLIC SALE
