NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self -storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 2001 Girard Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on June 14th, 2022 at approx. 11am at www.storagetreasures.com
B125 Devon Butler 2810 Vail Ave SE, Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87106
C39 Fernando Trujillo 425 Western Skies Dr SE, Apt 534 B, Albuquerque, NM 87123
C115 Christopher P Surran 3616 crest Ave se, Apt f, Albuquerque, NM 87108
C68 Michael Kilgore 6600 SAGE ROAD SW, TRLR 223, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121
B115 Cassandra R Jimmie 945 Louisiana blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87108
D34 Leighann Marquez 717 El Creston Cir, Las Vegas, NM 87701
H51 Sofia M Rodriguez 42 pinto Rd, Edgewood, NM 87015
D12 Diane Gallegos 913 Ortiz Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
B90 Raymond Geisler 917 Amherst DR SE #7, albuquerque, NM 87106
A100 Adam Vigil 2800 Vail SE Unit 211, Albuquerque, NM 87106
B26 Gustavo Perez 1333 Columbia DR SE, Apt. 9, Albuquerque, NM 87106
HCS Pub. May 27, June 3, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: