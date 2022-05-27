NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88012
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON MONDAY JUNE 13TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY JUNE 24TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS 24 & 471 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 24
MICHELLE HERRERA
164 SHAWNEE
LAS CRUCES NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Washer, dryer, cooler, backpack, futon, bedframe, chairs, misc. household items.
UNIT 471
AUSTIN LANG
240 S. REYMOND ST.
LAS CRUCES NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Dressers, bicycle, golf clubs, bins, misc. household items.
HCS Pub. May 27, June 3, 2022
