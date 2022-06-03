STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2022-00051
IN RE: The Petition for Change of Name
Of Kristi Marie Shaw
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, NMSA 1978, Kristi Marie Shaw will apply to the Honorable Roscoe A. Woods, District Judge for the 7th District of the State of New Mexico, at:
Neil Mertz Judicial Complex
903 N. 5th Street
Estancia, Torrance County,
New Mexico, 87016
on the 13th day of June, 2022, at 9:00 am, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the matter of The Petition for Change of Name for Kristi Marie Shaw, a person over the age of 14, from Kristi Marie Shaw to Kristi Marie Corral.
SUSAN ROSSIGNOL
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Erica Smith
Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Kristi Marie Shaw
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 3, 10, 2022
