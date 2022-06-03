NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting June 11, 2022, at 9 A.M., ending June 21, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: Unit #E-1: Jose Artero: 5 Prairie View State. Glyndon, MN 56547: tools, projector screen, end table, mattress, metal frame, kitchen table, chairs, popcorn maker, totes, tires, gas containers, work lights, Misc., drum set, tool boxes.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. June 3, 10, 2022
