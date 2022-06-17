Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 281 Maytea, Gerald D. 1501 Tijeras Ave NE H 37 E Albuquerque, NM 87106 walker, car battery, totes, suitcases, paper shredder, printer, crutches, boxes, small motorized vehicle, cart for oxygen tank
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 17, 24, 2022
Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.