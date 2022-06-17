Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111
Unit 50033 Horney, Heather 4512 Piedra Blanca NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Small cube TV, tennis racket, fish tank, microwave, swiffer, paintigs, boxes, totes, minifridge,
Unit 12013 Otero, Michael PO Box 193 Mountainair, NM 87036 Mattress, table, boxes, swiffer, bins, sneakers, toaster, knife set,
Unit 10033 Pritchett, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 Totes, holiday decorations, xmas lights, suits,
Unit 26022 Vorhies, Judy Elizabeth L. 421 Charleston St Se APT C Albuquerque, NM 87108 Speakers, bags, totes, clothes, luggage, misc items,
Unit 26008 Babula, Diane 10449 Gutierrez Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 Furniture, lamps, boxes, sawhorse, fan, rug, misc items,
Unit 16004 Gearhart, Deniel 1400 Rhode Island St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 2 love seats, tool cart, glass tubes, furniture, skate board, boxes,
Unit 24022 Haworth, Grant A. 5801 Eubank Blvd NE Albuqerque, NM 87111 Coffee table, end table, suitcases, picture, misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 17, 24, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction.